Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Trading 10.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) rose 10.7% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $86.29 and last traded at $86.09, approximately 1,751,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 879,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.

Specifically, Director Margaret Dillon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $151,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,623.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $360,221.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,702.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,384 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

