Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) vs. SEACOR Marine (OTCMKTS:SMHI) Critical Survey

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo TMM SAB has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grupo TMM SAB and SEACOR Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo TMM SAB 0 0 0 0 N/A SEACOR Marine 0 1 0 0 2.00

SEACOR Marine has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.55%. Given SEACOR Marine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEACOR Marine is more favorable than Grupo TMM SAB.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and SEACOR Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo TMM SAB $76.69 million 0.30 $720,000.00 N/A N/A SEACOR Marine $201.49 million 0.45 -$92.84 million N/A N/A

Grupo TMM SAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEACOR Marine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Grupo TMM SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo TMM SAB 1.00% 0.69% 0.35% SEACOR Marine -41.38% -15.78% -7.55%

Summary

SEACOR Marine beats Grupo TMM SAB on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo TMM SAB Company Profile

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 39 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers, harbor tugs, and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter, Bareboat Charter, and Other. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houma, LA.

