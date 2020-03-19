GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $8.92.
GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.
