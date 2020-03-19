GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

