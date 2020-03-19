Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) Insider Buys £60,000 in Stock

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) insider Gervaise Heddle bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,926.60).

GGP stock opened at GBX 3.35 ($0.04) on Thursday. Greatland Gold plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.89 ($0.08). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.35 million and a P/E ratio of -33.50.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price target (up previously from GBX 4 ($0.05)) on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

