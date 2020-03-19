Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

GPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.31 on Monday. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 157.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 135,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 82.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

