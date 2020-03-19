Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GYC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.97 ($27.87).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €14.31 ($16.64) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.42). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.21.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

