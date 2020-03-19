Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Robert W. Baird

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $42,769,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3,578.4% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $14,225,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

