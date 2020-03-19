Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) PT Lowered to C$0.55 at National Bank Financial

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GTE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of GTE opened at C$0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.41. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

