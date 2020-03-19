Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Purchases $781,675.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 3,126,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $781,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,532,176 shares in the company, valued at $20,883,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $127.93 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,005,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,070,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 224,849 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 586,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 620,323 shares during the last quarter.

GTE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

