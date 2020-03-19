Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) fell 6.3% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $5.79, 635,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,659,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

GT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Standpoint Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,856,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

