Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Informa (LON:INF) to Neutral

Informa (LON:INF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 729 ($9.59) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 744 ($9.79). Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective (down from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut Informa to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 809 ($10.64).

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 383.80 ($5.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 695.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 785.65. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider Stephen Davidson acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

