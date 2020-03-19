Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VLOUF opened at $1.01 on Monday. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

