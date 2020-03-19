Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 122

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 122 ($1.60) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ITV to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 147.25 ($1.94).

ITV stock opened at GBX 58.29 ($0.77) on Tuesday. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 82.90 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94.

In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

