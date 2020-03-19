Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 400 Price Target

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 400 price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a CHF 385 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 335.58.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

