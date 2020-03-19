Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €24.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.97 ($27.87).

Shares of GYC opened at €14.31 ($16.64) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.21. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

