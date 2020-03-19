GNC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,191% compared to the typical daily volume of 342 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GNC by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,912,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in GNC by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GNC by 346.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 327,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 253,956 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GNC by 118.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GNC in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

GNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

GNC opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. GNC has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

