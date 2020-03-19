GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,450

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co decreased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,110 ($27.76) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,839.20 ($24.19).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,400.86 ($18.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,638.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,710.83. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Also, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). In the last three months, insiders acquired 810 shares of company stock worth $1,884,306.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

