Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 8.9% After Strong Earnings

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 235,207 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 208,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 119.50%. The business had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEVO shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Gevo in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gevo by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gevo by 34.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

