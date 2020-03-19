Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Trading Up 10.5% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) were up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.05, approximately 513,116 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 237,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the third quarter worth $46,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 42,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $156.56 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

