General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in General Motors by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

GM stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

