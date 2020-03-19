Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Gates Industrial traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $5.90, 32,027 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 376,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

GTES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $769,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivo Jurek purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,148.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 345,400 shares of company stock worth $3,060,438. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

