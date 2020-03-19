Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $30,510,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 190,059 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,715,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,197,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 149,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $83.38 on Thursday. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.69.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

