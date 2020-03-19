Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 51.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6,089.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,997 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $65.62 and a 1 year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.