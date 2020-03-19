GAP (NYSE:GPS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. GAP traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 70990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPS. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.47.

Get GAP alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 39.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,651.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,910 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth $343,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About GAP (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.