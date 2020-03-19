Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gamma Communications to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,332.50 ($17.53).

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 1,025 ($13.48) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,274.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,226.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. Gamma Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 924 ($12.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.67).

In other news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 23,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total value of £326,841.68 ($429,941.70).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

