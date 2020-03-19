Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of GLXZ opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.47. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
