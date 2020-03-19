Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GLXZ opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.47. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

