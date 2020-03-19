FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Lifted to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $1.25 on Monday. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 169.11%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

