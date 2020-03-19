Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FRU has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of FRU opened at C$2.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.08 million and a PE ratio of 69.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.96. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$2.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,575.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

