Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,265 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.10% of Franklin Street Properties worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 88,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,700,000 after acquiring an additional 128,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSP. Robert W. Baird downgraded Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,118.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

