Frank Addante Sells 25,000 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,487.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Addante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $292,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $259,750.00.

The Rubicon Project stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

RUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Rubicon Project from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

