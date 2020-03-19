Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Foundation Building Materials traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 67804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FBM. ValuEngine cut Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $415.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile (NYSE:FBM)

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.