Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Down 13.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) traded down 13.8% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Fossil Group traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.06, 134,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,181,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FOSL. BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

In other Fossil Group news, Director William B. Chiasson acquired 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $101,454.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 90,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $345,009.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 173,362 shares of company stock worth $711,488. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fossil Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3,247.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $159.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

