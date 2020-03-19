Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Director Sells $18,650,841.60 in Stock

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Director Irving Weissman sold 196,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $18,650,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Irving Weissman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forty Seven alerts:

On Thursday, December 26th, Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00.

NASDAQ:FTSV opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.97. Forty Seven Inc has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTSV. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forty Seven has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,112,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Forty Seven by 595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 1,393,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Forty Seven by 419.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 479,359 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,954,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Forty Seven by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after buying an additional 113,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.