Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 49079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Specifically, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $126,084.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $261,862.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,281 shares of company stock worth $2,075,615. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $89,548,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,840,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Forescout Technologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,587 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 632,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 216,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

