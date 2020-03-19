FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About FIRSTGROUP/ADR

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

