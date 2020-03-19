FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.
About FIRSTGROUP/ADR
