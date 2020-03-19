Financial Survey: UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) vs. Red Violet (OTCMKTS:RDVT)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Red Violet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR 0 2 7 0 2.78 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Red Violet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR $2.14 billion 3.67 $115.78 million $0.65 20.03 Red Violet $30.29 million 6.92 -$11.08 million N/A N/A

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Red Violet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Red Violet -36.51% -16.98% -14.36%

Volatility and Risk

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR beats Red Violet on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

