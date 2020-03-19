Financial Review: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) vs. First Capital (NYSE:FCAP)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 21.91% 10.72% 0.95% First Capital 25.91% 13.33% 1.51%

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BankUnited pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BankUnited and First Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 1 4 2 0 2.14 First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited currently has a consensus price target of $36.83, indicating a potential upside of 125.83%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than First Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BankUnited and First Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.43 billion 1.07 $313.10 million $3.13 5.21 First Capital $38.98 million 4.66 $10.32 million N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Capital beats BankUnited on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Corydon, Indiana.

