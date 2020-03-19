Financial Comparison: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) & Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Surface Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 2 11 0 2.85 Surface Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $40.36, suggesting a potential upside of 228.37%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Surface Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $69.89 million 8.16 -$199.58 million ($3.40) -3.61 Surface Oncology $15.36 million 2.63 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -0.73

Surface Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -285.57% -85.35% -43.24% Surface Oncology -356.70% -70.61% -36.76%

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

