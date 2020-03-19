Financial Analysis: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and The Rubicon Project’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia N/A N/A N/A The Rubicon Project -16.29% -14.39% -4.50%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Medallia and The Rubicon Project, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87 The Rubicon Project 0 0 3 0 3.00

Medallia currently has a consensus price target of $45.96, indicating a potential upside of 135.96%. The Rubicon Project has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 156.15%. Given The Rubicon Project’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Rubicon Project is more favorable than Medallia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallia and The Rubicon Project’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million 6.21 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -14.43 The Rubicon Project $156.41 million 1.76 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -13.54

The Rubicon Project has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Rubicon Project, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of The Rubicon Project shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of The Rubicon Project shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medallia beats The Rubicon Project on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

