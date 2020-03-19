Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 78070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after purchasing an additional 309,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,506,000 after purchasing an additional 134,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,014 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $249,050,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

