Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 78070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.
FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.
In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.