Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,050

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,277.08 ($29.95).

FEVR stock opened at GBX 930.60 ($12.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,073 ($14.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,316.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,894.63.

In other news, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,390 ($18.28) per share, with a total value of £100,483.10 ($132,179.82). Also, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, with a total value of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

