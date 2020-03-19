Ferguson (LON:FERG) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 7,000 to GBX 5,800. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ferguson traded as low as GBX 4,115 ($54.13) and last traded at GBX 4,670 ($61.43), with a volume of 136751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,180 ($68.14).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 7,100 ($93.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,269 ($108.77) to GBX 8,223 ($108.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,520.47 ($85.77).

The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,912.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,676.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

About Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

