FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock traded as low as $89.19 and last traded at $89.12, with a volume of 63796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.49.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FDX. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $183.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.72.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 22.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

