FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share.

NYSE:FDX opened at $99.68 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average of $151.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Get FedEx alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.