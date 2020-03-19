Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Federated Hermes traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 49725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

