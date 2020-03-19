Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 475,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

