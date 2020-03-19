Fantasy Sports Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $11,174.42 and $2.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00055292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.04163290 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00068243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00039464 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017913 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.