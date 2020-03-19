Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) and ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) and ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of Exantas Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Exantas Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Exantas Capital and ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exantas Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH 0 1 3 0 2.75

Exantas Capital presently has a consensus price target of $11.54, indicating a potential upside of 361.60%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a consensus price target of $14.38, indicating a potential upside of 215.24%. Given Exantas Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Exantas Capital is more favorable than ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH.

Dividends

Exantas Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 44.0%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.3%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Exantas Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Exantas Capital has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exantas Capital and ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital $61.15 million 1.31 $35.97 million N/A N/A ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH $315.94 million 1.61 $128.63 million $1.36 3.35

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Exantas Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Exantas Capital and ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital 58.82% 7.26% 1.68% ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH 42.44% 12.03% 2.46%

Summary

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH beats Exantas Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; and junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

