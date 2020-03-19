Evercore ISI Downgrades Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) to Hold

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Shares of NYSE QES opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Quintana Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QES. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Quintana Energy Services by 429.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quintana Energy Services by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

