Evercore ISI Downgrades Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) to Sell

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

PACD stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pacific Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 242.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%.

In other news, Director John V. Simon purchased 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $37,520.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Drilling by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacific Drilling by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pacific Drilling by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.